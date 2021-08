Kellie Harrington (Ireland) def. Rebecca Nicoli (Italy), 5:0: Harrington another top seed whose debut in Tokyo showed just why she’s the top seed. Nicoli is a decent fighter, but she had very little to trouble Harrington, who is hoping to follow in Katie Taylor’s Olympic footsteps and win gold for Ireland in this division. Harrington, like Taylor, doesn’t necessarily do anything that makes you go, “Wow!” and leap off your chair. She’s just very sound, fights with discipline and doesn’t make mistakes. This one one third round card going to Nicoli away from being a true sweep.