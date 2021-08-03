Cancel
92% of Huntington Hospital Staff Fully Vaccinated, Hospital Commits to Complying With New State Order for Healthcare Workers

By Keith Calayag
Cover picture for the articleHuntington Hospital said Monday it is committed to complying with Gov. Newsom’s order that healthcare workers be fully vaccinated or submit to weekly testing and that it is studying how to ‘operationalize’ the mandate, while Kaiser Permanente’s Southern California Regional Office in Pasadena announced it will make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all its employees and physicians.

