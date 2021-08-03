Crews knock down house fire in Manchester

Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on Union Street in Manchester this morning.

Officials said when they arrived smoke was showing from the second floor. A stove caught fire.

One person inside was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

