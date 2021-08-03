Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Crews knock down house fire in Manchester

Posted by 
FOX 61
FOX 61
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVQtg_0bGGwKJg00

Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on Union Street in Manchester this morning.

Officials said when they arrived smoke was showing from the second floor. A stove caught fire.

One person inside was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER , FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Comments / 0

FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down House#House Fire#Manchester#Accident#Uk#Facebook Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Lawrenceburg, KYWTVQ

Fire crews in Lawrenceburg fight storage unit fire

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Firefighters in Lawrenceburg worked quickly to extinguish a fire early Sunday morning. According to a post on the Lawrenceburg Fire and Rescue Facebook page, units responded to a reported structure fire on Hilltop Drive around 2:34 a.m. on July 25. Once on the scene, crews found a working fire in a large storage unit building with heavy smoke.
Oklahoma City, OKKFOR

Crews investigate house fire in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a busy night for Oklahoma City firefighters as they were called to a home fire in the southeast part of the city. When fire crews arrived on the scene near S.E. 25th and Byers, they realized the home was fully engulfed in flames. Officials...
Highlands County, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Fire guts shed; fire crews save home

LAKE PLACID — No one got injured and a family’s home survived a fire, but the husband’s concrete block workshop did not. The owner, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor, received burns and smoke inhalation from trying to put out the fire himself. He was treated onsite, Bashoor said, and likely would not be transported.
Falmouth, KYWKRC

Crews battle fire in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews responded to a fire in Northern Kentucky early Thursday. Multiple units were sent to the scene on Beech Street just after 6 a.m. No other details have been released.
Johnstown, PAWTAJ

Multiple crews called to early morning house fire in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders fought flames early Tuesday morning, at a house on the 1100 block of Steel Street in Johnstown. Cambria County emergency dispatch told WTAJ that no injuries have been reported at this time. The fire was initially reported around 2:30 a.m. Johnstown, Richland and West...
North Charleston, SClive5news.com

Crews respond to fire on Kraft Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says two people were transported to the hospital after being removed from a Saturday morning fire. Authorities say they responded to a call about a mobile home fire on Kraft Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. Deputy Chief Stephanie...
AccidentsShropshire Star

Crews called to tractor and barbecue fires

Fire crews called to tractor ablaze near Oswestry. Two crews from Oswestry Fire Station were sent to Edgerley to deal with a tractor and trailer on fire at around 11.53am on Saturday. An operations officer also attended the scene, where fire fighters found the vehicle 100 per cent involved in...
Folsom, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Crews Battling Fire At Folsom House On Perraud Court

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a fire at a house in Folsom on Tuesday afternoon. The scene is along Perraud Court. Flames can be seen shooting from some fencing. It’s unclear how much, if at all, the house is involved in the fire. Firefighters on scene of residential structure fire on Perraud Court in Folsom pic.twitter.com/MNGvIxXpRV — Folsom Fire Department (@FolsomFire) July 27, 2021 No other details have been released at this point.
Freetown, MAWPRI

Freetown fire chief single-handedly knocks down camper fire

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Freetown Fire Chief Gary Silvia wasn’t expecting to extinguish a massive fire by himself this past weekend, but that’s exactly what happened after he realized his crews were completely tied up with other calls. Silvia said the call came in Saturday afternoon, and after checking the...
Hastings, NEHastings Tribune

Wreck on Burlington knocks down two poles

A medical condition is believed to have caused a driver to collide with two poles, another vehicle and a building at Burlington Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets Friday. Hastings Police Sgt. Jason Haase gave details of the midmorning crash. “An adult male was northbound and struck a light pole...
AccidentsWJCL

Crews battle early morning house fire in Burton, no injuries reported

Above video: your Saturday morning headlines (7/24) Just after 5:30 a.m Saturday, Burton and MCAS firefighters, along with county EMS, responded to a reported house fire on Morrall Dr in Burton. Initial reports were that the resident was still inside. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from...
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Crews respond to Charleston house fire Saturday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning in Charleston. Dispatchers said the fire was reported near Elm Street and Grant Street just before 5 a.m. No injuries were reported in the blaze. No information was immediately available on how the fire started.
Accidentscheektowagabee.com

Fire destroys garage, shed, damages home

A fire that was reported shortly after midnight on July 5 was under control within roughly 20 minutes, but managed to destroy a garage and a shed in the meantime. According to Doyle Fire Chief Jason Stoll, a police officer observed the fire on Raymond Avenue while doing routine checks on their rounds and called it in. When firefighters arrived […]
West Hartford, CTNBC Connecticut

Crews Investigate West Hartford House Fire

Fire officials are investigating after a fire destroyed a West Hartford home Saturday night. Crews said they responded to a home in the 300 block of South Main Street after receiving a report of blaze inside the home at approximately 8 p.m. Arriving police officers saw fire from the second...
Newark Valley, NYPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Crews Respond to House Fire in Newark Valley

Firefighters from Tioga and Broome County as well as other support responders are working at a reported house fire in Newark Valley. The blaze at 6952 State Highway 38 was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. August 5 and tanker trucks and other equipment from neighboring jurisdictions were requested at the scene moments later.

Comments / 0

Community Policy