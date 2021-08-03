Cancel
Olympics 2020 boxing results (Day 10, Afternoon): ROC’s Batyrgaziev, Cuba’s la Cruz advance to gold medal bouts, more

By Scott Christ
Bad Left Hook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen’s lightweight (Quarterfinals) Beatriz Ferreira (Brazil) def. Raykhona Kodirova (Uzbekistan), 5:0: Ferreira way too much for Kodirova here, wasn’t really competitive. Ferreira kinda cruised through the first two rounds and Kodirova did keep giving it a go, but she needed something special in the third and it wasn’t there. The 28-year-old Ferreira won gold at the 2019 Worlds and 2019 Pan-American Games, and is the three-seed in Tokyo. She’s fighting like a serious contender, and did not take her foot off the gas in round three even though the fight was locked up.

