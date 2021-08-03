Cancel
Economy

7 stats that show hybrid is the future of work

By Rachel Pelta
Ladders
Ladders
 4 days ago

One of the often-mentioned silver linings of the pandemic is that companies and workers learned that more jobs than realized could be performed remotely. As a result, employees are rethinking a full return to the office and believe that hybrid is the future of work for them.

However, this belief that hybrid is the future is more than just wishful thinking. While the future is unwritten and the pandemic continues to impact the world, here are seven stats demonstrating that hybrid is the future of work, and the future is now.

7 stats that show hybrid is the future

1. More desired than ever

Over the last year, the companies and employees who could work at home pivoted to remote work. Though the transition was sudden and, in some cases, uneven, working at home has proven popular—so popular, in fact, that hybrid work is here to stay.

A Robert Half survey of workers found that more than half (51%) want to work a hybrid work schedule once the pandemic ends. And, one out of three workers (33%) is willing to quit their current job if they are not allowed to work remotely at least some of the time.

Remote work is popular for many reasons. However, a Buffer survey found that 32% of workers list “flexible schedule” as the top benefits of working at home. Another 22% cited not having to commute as their number one reason.

2. Concerns about the professional impact

That said, the Robert Half study also found that employees are concerned that working at home, even in a hybrid schedule, could negatively impact their careers.

3. Personal struggles remain

Along with professional concerns, many people who worked remotely during the last year faced boundary issues and struggled with work-life balance. In the Buffer survey, respondents reported the following:

4. Employers are preparing for a hybrid future

A survey by McKinsey found that as the pandemic eases, hybrid work will likely become the norm, with a majority of employers (nine out of 10) saying they will allow some hybrid scheduling in the future.

Interestingly, it may be the increase in worker productivity that helped fuel the acceptance of hybrid schedules. The same survey found that 58% of executives felt that individual employee productivity improved over the last year even though staff worked remotely. Additionally, these executives also felt that the following areas of their business improved:

  • Workplace diversity and inclusion (54%)
  • Employee engagement (45%)
  • Customer satisfaction (36%)

5. Scheduling differences

A PWC survey of employers and employees found that while employers are embracing a hybrid future, the schedule companies want vs what employees want diverges.

For example, 55% of workers want to work remotely three days a week. However, 68% of employers prefer staff to be in the office three days a week, citing the need to maintain their company culture. Specifically, 65% of executives stated that being in the office is “very important” to increasing employee productivity.

6. Need for face time

According to a Microsoft survey, though 73% of all employees want flexible work options to continue beyond the pandemic, 67% also want more in-person time with their teams.

Some respondents reported that it’s harder to communicate and connect with remote colleagues, with 37% saying they were struggling during the pandemic and wanted more support from their employers.

7. New employees want more in-person work

The PWC survey also found that the desired in-office vs remote workdays varies by professional experience. Workers with the least amount of professional experience (zero to five years) are more likely to report wanting in-person work.

For example, 30% of this group prefer to be in the office four days a week and feel less productive when they work remotely (34%). Specifically, the Microsoft survey found that Generation Z (60%) reported that they struggled with remote work. Many of them say it’s difficult to network and build meaningful connections in a remote work environment.

A hybrid future

Though everyone is looking forward to a return to normal, in a post-pandemic world, work may never look the same. The new normal may very well include hybrid schedules and more remote work.

If you’re considering a new job that offers a hybrid or fully remote schedule, FlexJobs can help. Take the tour and learn how a FlexJobs membership can help you connect with legitimate remote and flexible jobs.

This article first appeared on Entrepreneur.

