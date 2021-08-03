Fraley drives in 2, Flexen solid as Mariners beat Rays 8-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jake Fraley had a two-run single during a five-run third, Chris Flexen went 6 2/3 solid innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 8-2.

Fraley was activated before the game after being on the COVID-19 injured list since July 18.

He also made a diving catch in left field on Brandon Lowe's liner in the third. Flexen gave up two runs and seven hits.

Ty France also had a big game, colleting three hits, 3 runs batted in, and his 11th home run of the season.

The Rays' four-game winning streak ended.

Tampa Bay had moved into first place with a 14-0 thrashing of the Yankees, followed by a three-game sweep of the Red Sox.