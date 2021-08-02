Cancel
Expansion Kraken revise Grubauer's deal after CBA violation

The expansion Seattle Kraken have revised their contract with goaltender Philipp Grubauer after the initial deal was rejected by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the team did not announce the change that involves $250,000 being moved from 2023-24 to 2022-23 to satisfy CBA requirements.

Grubauer will still count $5.9 million against the salary cap throughout the $35.4 million, six-year deal.

Some money needed to be moved after rules were changed years ago to prevent teams from frontloading contracts.

