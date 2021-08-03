Football 2021 Preview

MCKENZIE, Tenn. – After a sterling start to the season (2020) earlier this year, the Bethel Wildcats suffered through four straight disappointing losses to end the abbreviated year at 3-4. The Wildcats look to turn things around this fall and with a big number of key players returning and an excellent group of newcomers the future looks bright for Coach Michael Jasper and his staff. Due to Covid, several players return with an extra season of eligibility.