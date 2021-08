From a young age, we gain exposure to the education system and continue doing so for as long as we quench our thirst for knowledge. Most youngsters don’t particularly have a good opinion of the system. However, as we age, we learn how important it is for future development and growth. Millions of people don’t get the chance to pursue higher degrees and therefore don’t make it to specialized careers. We need to acknowledge that some doors can only be opened with the help of higher education degrees. You can have all the experience in the world. However, you might not be able to propel your career to new heights without the quantitative credentials.