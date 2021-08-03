Monitoring Patient Satisfaction To Build A Loyal Patient Base

Medtronic offers technologies such as implantable cardiac devices, spinal implants, automated insulin pumps, and other devices that support treatment for over 70 chronic conditions. Medtronic devices play a crucial role in the healthcare of millions of people worldwide—and those with connectivity are constantly generating thousands of data points that can be shared. In particular, its devices that monitor cardiac rhythms and device diagnostics upload data to Medtronic’s CareLink™ network up to once per a day, presenting an ideal opportunity for clinical staff to track patients’ health and intervene proactively when they need medical care. The challenge lies in finding a way to put relevant information in front of clinical staff without swamping them with too much data or adding extra analysis tasks to their already considerable workload. Healthcare institutions simply don’t have the staff, skills or tools required to manage this continuous flow of data. Read the case study to learn how OutSystems solved their challenges through their modern application platform.