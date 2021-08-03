Taps by Jamie Kirkpatrick

Crazy GOD story…Back in 2006, I was surfing the dial to find a very low watt station that was known to play a song I enjoyed hearing. When I landed on the frequency, I learned that little station had went away and there was this new Christian radio station that took over the spot and noticed they were actually playing “cool songs”. I never was into Christian music so much for regular listening, but I got HOOKED. Hooked enough to call in and request a few songs during their 3-point play during drive time. They had me come into the station to do it live, which I still to this day have no clue why they asked me to come in. I did and the program director heard it. After I left, the PD asked the deejay who I was but without any of my info left behind but my first name, he didn’t know how to get ahold of me. Fast forward 3 weeks or so later, I see the deejay at church!!! I never had seen him before – vica versa. He was like “crazy we go to the same church! And by the way… the pd wants you to get ahold of him for a possible on air shift”. WHAT?!?!?! I never ever thought of being in radio! I went from working in elder care to volunteering for radio on the side to having a Sunday show to moving to the bigger AC station in our group to becoming the Music Director, to a Morning Show Host and now the PD! I have been here for 16 years this year!