Etting undergraduates through college in four years has long been a challenge, particularly for universities that enroll an economically diverse student body. Students from lower-income communities might struggle with inadequate academic preparation, limited finances, or the difficulties of being a first-generation student trying to figure out how to “do” college. Many programs have sprung up over the past decade or so to provide support through learning communities, enhanced advising, co-curricular activities, and financial aid.