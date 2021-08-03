Cancel
AUD/USD: Hawkish RBA decision to fuel the aussie to 0.7450 – Westpac

By FXStreet Insights Team
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, AUD/USD stands out by trading near 0.74, a substantial gain. The aussie is underpinned by the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to go ahead with tapering its bond buys. Economists at Westpac expect the pair to hit the 0.7450 level. No change to monetary policy stance. “The RBA...

Economy
Markets
