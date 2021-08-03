Cancel
Storm Tracker Forecast: Hotter with partly cloudy skies Tuesday

By Cort Klopping
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe prepared for slightly cooler low temperatures this morning, and hotter high temperatures on the way for your afternoon as you're getting ready to head out the door this morning. Areas of smoke will continue to impact air quality in areas to the north of our active fires as south winds continue for most of the day, but some more modest impacts can also be expected in our lower elevations through your Tuesday. Our forecast is being driven by high pressure still parked off to our east, and low pressure off the coast in the Pacific. The low pressure will strengthen as it gets closer to California on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will result in stronger south winds developing mid week, and is not good news for our current fire danger. Stronger winds could cause faster fire growth, and our humidity will also mostly end up below 20 percent over the next few days. Some areas will even have humidity values dipping into the single digits in the afternoon hours. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is set to be in effect from 2pm through 8pm Tuesday in portions of Modoc and Siskiyou Counties due to very dry conditions and wind gusts out of the south to 30mph. Most of our region will have winds up to 10mph out of the south on Tuesday. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to lower 70's in the valley and foothills, while mountain areas have dipped into the 40's to 50's overnight. High temperatures are projected to top out in the 100 to 105 degree range in the valley, and in the upper 80's to upper 90's in the foothills and mountains on Tuesday afternoon. Skies will fluctuate between mostly sunny and partly cloudy through the day, and areas of smoke can also be expected in areas closest to our active fires. Fire danger will end up in the moderate to high range Tuesday afternoon across the majority of our region.

