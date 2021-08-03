Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Charged with 1st-Degree Murder
Professional skateboarder Terry Kennedy has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly beating a man to death in Illinois. The DuPage County State Attorney's Office told TMZ the charges were filed Monday after a man Kennedy allegedly assaulted died over the weekend. Kennedy was previously arrested on several charges related to the alleged assault of Josiah Kassahun at an Illinois motel on July 27.bleacherreport.com
