Get excited about the future of agriculture with the rise in AgTech conferences
Farm technology has advanced in recent years in ways that few people could have imagined a generation ago. Tractor circuitry is more precise yet also more complex, tablet and smartphone apps help us in optimizing our yields, and robots give us deep data on dairy. So it’s no surprise that a growing number of conferences and other gatherings are focused on the increasingly vital agtech sector.www.agdaily.com
Comments / 0