Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

How can I sue Booking.com for charging me a stay at a hotel that I wasn’t even there for?

By Asked in Long Beach, CA
avvo.com
 4 days ago

There are a variety of venues in which you can bring a lawsuit but without reviewing your actual contract with the website, which probably has a provision agreeing to which venue will be used, we could not tell you. In addition to the extent your question literally means how do you research legal rights, draft and file a complaint, do discovery, prepare for trial, conduct a trial etc. that obviously will not be taught in a couple paragraph response in a forum.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booking Com#Credit Card
Related
Congress & Courtsncpolicywatch.org

Fourth Circuit ruling: federal laws banning handgun sales to young adults violate Second Amendment

A three-judge panel on the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals struck down decades-old federal laws and regulations that prohibit retailers from selling handguns to young adults under 21. The ruling, issued Tuesday, was 2-1. Congress previously cited the disproportionately high crime rate among young adults as reason to institute such a ban. Yet judges held that the laws infringed on these youths’ Second Amendment rights.
Congress & Courtslawandcrime.com

Judge Orders Laura Loomer and Her Company to Pay More Than $120,000 in Attorneys’ Fees Over Lawsuit Against Muslim Rights Group

A federal magistrate judge in Florida ordered far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer and her company Illoominate Media to pay a Muslim civil rights advocacy group nearly $125,000 in attorney’s fees and costs stemming from a lawsuit claiming the group colluded with Twitter to have her banned from the social media platform.
Posted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

'I specifically said no blacks': Financial advisor is fired for 'saying she didn't want to waste time interviewing black applicants' after TikTok star exposed her with leaked documents

A Texas financial advisor has been fired after a TikTok star shamed her in a video for allegedly not wanting to interview black job applicants and is accused of saying it's a 'complete waste of my time.'. A purported leaked internal communication where Eileen Cure allegedly said, 'I specifically said...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Last hope crushed for tragic toddler: Parents of brain-damaged girl, 2, at the centre of right-to-life battle are left devastated after European Court of Human Rights rules treatment should be withdrawn

The parents of a brain-damaged two-year-old at the centre of a right-to-life court battle were devastated last night after the European Court of Human Rights agreed her treatment should be withdrawn. Alta Fixsler has no 'conscious awareness' and experiences constant pain, according to her doctors at a Manchester hospital. The...
Washington StateClarkCountyToday

Vancouver attorney issues statement reminding community that law requires religious exemption for employer vaccination mandates

Employers in Clark County and around the state have recently announced vaccination requirements as a condition of employment. As more and more employers in Washington state, including PeaceHealth and the Vancouver Clinic here in Clark County, announced they will soon require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment, Vancouver attorney Angus Lee issued a statement Friday reminding area residents that both state and federal law supports religious exemptions for religious objections.
Worldplanettransgender.com

Court orders Church to pay $49K and apologize to a transgender woman

Pretoria South Africa – (PTG) A Pentecostal Church in South Africa has been ordered to pay transgender woman Karabo Ndlovu R600 000 ($49,000 US) for forcing her to strip in a bathroom to prove that she was “a real woman”. In addition, Ga-Rankuwa Equality Court Magistrate Ryan van Rooyen ordered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy