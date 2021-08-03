How can I sue Booking.com for charging me a stay at a hotel that I wasn’t even there for?
There are a variety of venues in which you can bring a lawsuit but without reviewing your actual contract with the website, which probably has a provision agreeing to which venue will be used, we could not tell you. In addition to the extent your question literally means how do you research legal rights, draft and file a complaint, do discovery, prepare for trial, conduct a trial etc. that obviously will not be taught in a couple paragraph response in a forum.avvo.com
