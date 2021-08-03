Cancel
Fayette County, GA

Fayette Chamber CEO Colin Martin, 2021 Diversity & Inclusion Summit

 6 days ago

Colin Martin, President and CEO of the Fayette Chamber, gives full details on the upcoming 2021 Diversity & Inclusion Summit that is scheduled for August 6th.

Businessmartechseries.com

Adsquare Appoints Luise Weiss as VP Revenue

Adsquare, the global audience and location intelligence company, announced the appointment of Luise Weiss as VP revenue, effective 1st August 2021. Weiss, who has an extensive background in driving growth in the ad tech industry, will lead the sales strategy with a focus on cross-country collaboration and improved customer experience.
Launching a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Initiative

Launching a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Initiative

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) conversations are happening in every industry. Smaller organizations want to create and implement DEI initiatives to stay competitive, especially when it comes to hiring. Many candidates now ask during interviews about culture and diversity. You need to have an answer for them. If you have not already started a DEI initiative, the following will give you a framework to follow and fast track your company to an DEI program.
Saint Louis, MO

Meet the 2021 Champions for Diversity & Inclusion Awards honorees

The St. Louis Business Journal is introducing the 2021 class of Champions for Diversity & Inclusion winners, which includes 14 individuals, one nonprofit and one for-profit company. These individuals are doing what they can to make St. Louis a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community through efforts at their companies and in the St. Louis community.
AdWeek

Havas Group Releases Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Status Update

Advertising and communications company Havas Group has improved the number of diverse faces across all career levels within its U.S. offices by 3% between July 2020 and June 2021, according to its first annual progress report. These figures are concentrated on the American workforce due to global privacy regulations, though the company’s global “All In” DEI effort includes 150 action plans in 33 countries.
Valley Forge, PA
MyChesCo

PJM Interconnection Announces Appointment of Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

VALLEY FORGE, PA — PJM Interconnection announced the appointment of Michael Coyle as its chief diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) officer. In conjunction with PJM’s Executive Team, Human Resources and the organization’s DEI Council, Coyle will oversee the development, recommendation and promotion of comprehensive inclusive corporate policies and programs. He began the role on July 21.
Park Rapids, MN

De La Hunt steps down as Chamber CEO

Butch De La Hunt will be stepping down after four years as president and CEO of the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. According to a media release on Thursday, De La Hunt announced his departure last week to the Chamber staff and board of directors. He said he plans to pursue his love of radio.
Virginia, MN

Laurentian Chamber of Commerce hires new president/CEO

QUAD CITIES — The Laurentian Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has selected Teresa Appelwick as the organization’s newpPresident and CEO. She begins her tenure with the chamber on August 17. Appelwick joins the organization after most recently serving as the director of operations for the Great Falls Area Chamber...
Businessthecolumbusceo.com

Chamber Executive Named CEO of Regional Non-Profit

The Board Directors of the Lower Chattahoochee Direct Service Corp (Direct Services) is pleased to announce the confirmation of Amy Bryan as the new Chief Executive Officer of Direct Services. Bryan comes from the position as Executive Vice President of Leadership & Community Development. “Amy has been in integral part...
Businessaithority.com

Itopia Announces New Investment From Topmark Partners, Expands Its Corporate Board of Directors, and Forms a New Strategic Advisory Board

Leading cloud orchestration and automation solution provider expands its pool of strategic advisors due to continued, long-term growth, fueled by global work-from-anywhere policies. itopia, a leading cloud orchestration and automation solution provider, announced the formation of a Strategic Advisory Board and an investment from Topmark Partners. Topmark managing partner, Brian...
Boone County, AR

From the Chamber's President/CEO … August 2021

Who thought we’d be back in the throes of the COVID pandemic again so soon? Just as businesses are thriving, schools start back this month and football is just around the corner, we have the growing impact of the Delta variant spreading. Harrison and Boone County have been seriously affected, and several small staffed businesses have been hit hard and had to reduce hours or even close temporarily. We must do all we can to get this healthcare crisis under control.
Businessaithority.com

UPSTACK Taps Nicholas Caruso as Head of Global Channels and Alliances

UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the buying experience for businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced that global telecom and channel sales executive Nicholas Caruso has joined the company’s leadership team as Head of Global Channels and Alliances. In his new role, Caruso is charged with building...
Ogden, UT

Ogden's Hawx Services acquired by PCM Growth

Hawx Services, an Ogden based pest control company, has been acquired by PCM Growth LLC of Bellevue, Washington. Hawx Services has branches throughout the U.S. Under the new ownership, Hawx will enhance its technology and suite of product and service offerings, PCM Growth said in announcing the transaction. “The technology,...
Norfolk, NE

Hagood named as President/CEO of Norfolk Chamber of Commerce

NORFOLK, Neb. — The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that Austen Hagood has been selected as the President and CEO of the Chamber. On Tuesday, the Chamber’s Board of Directors voted to approve Hagood for the position following a widespread national search. Hagood will begin his new role on August 2, 2021.
Public Health

Global Wellness Summit Tackles Diversity with "The Doctor is INclusive," Hosted by Nicola Finley, MD

MIAMI (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. The Global Wellness Summit (GWS), the foremost gathering of international leaders in the multitrillion-dollar global wellness economy, today announced a series of online conversations hosted by Nicola Finley, MD. The series “The Doctor is INclusive” will be a quarterly storytelling event featuring personal experiences of individuals from marginalized communities, including stories of race and ethnicity as well as gender identity, age, LGBTQ+, abilities and other categories. The first webinar takes place on August 3 at 10 a.m. ET and will feature Tonia Callender, research fellow at the Global Wellness Institute and author of the provocative trend “Adding Color to Wellness” in the Global Wellness Summit’s 2021 Trend Report.

