Fayette Chamber CEO Colin Martin, 2021 Diversity & Inclusion Summit

MIAMI (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. The Global Wellness Summit (GWS), the foremost gathering of international leaders in the multitrillion-dollar global wellness economy, today announced a series of online conversations hosted by Nicola Finley, MD. The series “The Doctor is INclusive” will be a quarterly storytelling event featuring personal experiences of individuals from marginalized communities, including stories of race and ethnicity as well as gender identity, age, LGBTQ+, abilities and other categories. The first webinar takes place on August 3 at 10 a.m. ET and will feature Tonia Callender, research fellow at the Global Wellness Institute and author of the provocative trend “Adding Color to Wellness” in the Global Wellness Summit’s 2021 Trend Report.
