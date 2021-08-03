Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marquette County, MI

Discarded tires pose significant hazard to environment

Mining Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom time to time, we publish notices in The Mining Journal about collecting and disposing of old tires. We do this as a community service but suspect a great many well-intentioned people read right over the top of such notices without fully considering the issue carefully. Old tires, it seems,...

www.miningjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marquette County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Society
County
Marquette County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Chemicals#Compost#Mining Equipment#The Mining Journal#Ecogreen#Mcswma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Cass County, MINiles Daily Star

Cass County to host hazardous waste, tire collection

CASSOPOLIS – Residents of Cass County will have the opportunity to get rid of unwanted household wastes and chemicals next month. Cass County is hosting a hazardous waste collection from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Cass County Road Commission, located at 340 North O’Keeffe St., Cassopolis. A used tire collection event will be hosted at the same time and location.
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

Plastics and the Environment

This start-up can turn dirty nappies into sustainable plastics. Israeli startup UBQ Materials says its science can recycle household waste, including food, dirty diapers and mixed plastics, into new plastic products. This little robot is cleaning up our beaches, one cigarette butt at a time. Cigarette butts are the most...
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

Is dairy or meat worse for the environment?

An analysis by the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization found meat and dairy accounts for 14.5% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions — the same as all cars, HGVs, aircraft, and ships combined. But vegetarians who eat cheese may be shocked to learn that the cheddar they grill for toasties...
AgricultureTree Hugger

Is Almond Milk Bad for the Environment?

Almond milk, although positioned as an eco-friendly alternative to cow's milk, gets a lot of flak for being bad for the environment. Almond trees are notorious water guzzlers—bad news for drought-stricken California, the source of most of these thirsty seeds (often falsely labeled as tree nuts for the sake of allergic labeling). What's more, they're often treated with pesticides that threaten honeybee health.
Saranac, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Striking a pose in recycled regalia

SARANAC LAKE — Martha Jackson hoped that people who attended the Upcycled Clothing Fashion Show at Bluseed Studios Thursday night would leave impressed with the artistry of the seamstress’ one-of-a-kind fashion, inspired to create sustainable clothing of their own, and maybe leave with a dress or two from her collection.
California StatePosted by
Best Life

Never Go in an Elevator If You See This One Thing, U.S. Officials Warn

We tend to go about our daily lives on autopilot, assuming that the infrastructures and technologies of the world that have previously worked as intended will continue to do so. But sometimes, danger lurks around the corner, hidden in plain sight. A recent warning by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) revealed that even some of the elevators we ride to and from our apartments and offices could be seconds away from delivering untold carnage. Read on to find out what you need to keep an eye out for to avoid becoming an elevator casualty.
Jerseyville, ILadvantagenews.com

Discard old prescriptions any time in Jerseyville

The Jerseyville Police Department is among the newest places to have an outdoor drop box for people wanting to discard unwanted or expired prescription drugs. Illinois American Water partnered with Jerseyville police to have a locked box outside the police station. The goal is to keep people from flushing drugs into the sewer or throwing them in the garbage.
Marquette, MIMining Journal

MCHD: More delta cases detected in area, vaccines urged

MARQUETTE — The Marquette County Health Department on Friday announced that additional cases of the COVID-19 delta variant have been detected in Marquette County and the Upper Peninsula since the first confirmed case of the delta variant in Marquette County was announced by the health department on July 20. “Much...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Masking, vaccine choices at NMU impact entire community

While Northern Michigan University in Marquette hasn’t joined the growing list of universities around the nation that will require returning students to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, it is revising its mask protocol for the start of the fall semester “because of the higher transmissibility of COVID’s Delta variant and rising caseloads nationwide,” NMU officials announced Wednesday.
Public HealthColumbian

Letter: Delta poses a threat

The delta variant is here, and persistent ignorance has given it life and room to thrive. Delta adores those anti-vaxxers, especially that younger age group, for they are easy targets, flaunting safety protocols as they so very often do. Once delta latches onto a nonbeliever, it can spread so very easily to this crowd as they gather with one another, giving delta greater strength in numbers.
Pullman, WApullmanradio.com

Discarded Cigarette Causes Small Wildfire Along SR270

A discarded cigarette caused a wildland fire on Saturday that threatened buildings on the East side of the Washington State University campus. Pullman City Firefighters and Whitman County Fire District 12 Volunteers responded to the wildfire around Noon. The fire burned about a quarter of an acre near the intersection of the Moscow-Pullman Highway and Terre View Drive. The fire threatened buildings owned by WSU and the USDA. The fire grew quickly in gusty winds and triple digit temperatures.
Food SafetyPhys.org

Environmental impact of bottled water up to 3,500 times higher than tap water

What is the best option for individual water consumption if we take into account both health and environmental impacts? The answer to that question, according to a new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation, is that, at least in the city of Barcelona, tap water is the option that offers more overall benefits.
Fergus Falls, MNFergus Falls Daily Journal

Otter Tail Tire becomes Northwest Tire

We are happy to announce that Otter Tail Tire will become Northwest Tire as of Aug. 1. We would like to extend a sincere thank you for all your business and the support you have extended to us over the past 21 years as owners of Otter Tail Tire Inc.
Books & Literaturenymdispatch.com

Getting in touch with the environment

Roots & Wings Wildlings Forest School is essentially a school without borders. One that focuses on learning through experience, being in tune with what a child needs and being one with nature. There are daily walks, art projects and time to find themselves at the mud table nearby. The rural...
Mesa, AZmesachamber.org

Weathering the Hazards of Indoor Storage

Bin There Dump That residential-friendly dumpster specialists in the Mesa area offer tips to homeowners on controlling destructive moisture in basements and storage areas. Mesa, AZ (Grassroots Newswire) August 5, 2021 - Summer storms can bring torrential rain, high winds, and flooding, wreaking havoc for homeowners and leaving a soggy mess in their wake. "Floods and rainstorm damage can be devastating," say the residential dumpster professionals at Bin There Dump That franchises in the Mesa area. "Our dumpsters are designed to make clean-up easier when a disaster does strike, but it's important to keep in mind that it doesn't take a flood to ruin your furniture, floor coverings, books, clothing, papers, and more. Moisture in small amounts, like high humidity levels or weeping pipes, can be equally destructive, because it promotes the growth of mold and mildew. Homeowners can't prevent storms, but they can take steps to limit or eliminate excess moisture in their homes."

Comments / 0

Community Policy