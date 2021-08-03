Discarded tires pose significant hazard to environment

We tend to go about our daily lives on autopilot, assuming that the infrastructures and technologies of the world that have previously worked as intended will continue to do so. But sometimes, danger lurks around the corner, hidden in plain sight. A recent warning by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) revealed that even some of the elevators we ride to and from our apartments and offices could be seconds away from delivering untold carnage. Read on to find out what you need to keep an eye out for to avoid becoming an elevator casualty.