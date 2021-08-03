Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT) lead clinical compound, LB-100, was reported to enhance effectiveness of elements of standard therapy in models of SCLC

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Imagin Medical (CSE: IME) (OTCQB: IMEXF)Â has developed the i/Blue Imaging System(TM), an innovative technology designed to significantly improve the way surgeons visualize cancerous cells for more accurate bladder resection. The patented technology, which has entered the manufacturing stage and is expected to be completed in 2022, allows for white and blue light images to be projected side-by-side simultaneously, enabling better surgical technique. It will also attach to most endoscopes currently on the market, protecting hospitals' investment in instruments they already own and enabling their adoption of blue light cystoscopy at significant cost savings. A recent article reads, "With the i/Blue Imaging System, Imagin Medical is poised to establish a new standard in bladder visualization by radically changing how cystoscopies are performed and ultimately helping improve patient's lives and long-term outlook."