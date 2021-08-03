Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT) lead clinical compound, LB-100, was reported to enhance effectiveness of elements of standard therapy in models of SCLC
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:LIXT) announced that its lead clinical compound, LB-100, a protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A) inhibitor, was reported to enhance the effectiveness of elements of standard therapy in models of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) (Mirzapoiazova el al., Molecular Cancer Therapeutics, online July 12, 2021).www.streetinsider.com
