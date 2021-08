CANOGA PARK, Calif. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. What if you could work from your favorite vacation spot? Working remotely has been a part of life for far more employees than ever before. And cities and towns have come to see the value of attracting these workers. “All of a sudden you get a job, and the company allows you to work from anywhere, even from a different place every week,” Sky Cassidy, CEO of MountainTop Data says. “Now you can travel and work, and you are like, ‘Holy cow! This is an awesome lifestyle!’ That’s all possible now.”