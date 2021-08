Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Flowr Corporation (OTC: FLWPF) is pleased to announce that Ryan Roebuck has joined the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Roebuck is the co-founder and CEO of Edition X, which owns and operates cannabis retail stores and branded products and accessories in Canada and California. Prior to Edition X, for seven years, Mr. Roebuck was a partner at XDL Capital, managing a portfolio of early-stage investments with a focus on the cannabis sector. Over the time at XDL Capital, dozens of investments were made into the sector since 2012 with numerous realized exits. Mr. Roebuck was previously a founding director and investor of Pharmacan Capital (now Cronos Group Inc.) and began his career as a top-rated equity research analyst covering special situations.