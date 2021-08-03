Cancel
UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) to Overweight Following New Takeover Bid

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

JPMorgan analyst Karen Li upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ: HOLI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Upgrades ViacomCBS (VIAC) to Hold

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft upgraded ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) from Sell ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) at Buy, $19 PT

(Updated - August 6, 2021 7:59 AM EDT)Goldman Sachs analyst Madhu Kumar initiates coverage on Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Citi Downgrades IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Neutral

Citi analyst Eric Lau downgraded IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $190.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Beats on Continued Share Gains - BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Mike Colonnese reiterated a Buy rating and $110.00 price target on Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) after the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades Avis Budget Group (CAR) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman upgraded Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $100.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) to sell local incumbent carrier operations in 20 states to Apollo Funds (APO) for $7.5 billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrier) business, including its consumer, small business, wholesale and mostly copper-served enterprise customers and assets, in 20 states to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (the "Apollo Funds") for $7.5 billion, including debt assumption of approximately $1.4 billion, and subject to working capital and various other purchase price adjustments.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

NASDAQ (NDAQ) Confirms Deal with SVB, Citi (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Morgan Stanley (MS) to Launch New Platform for Trading Private Company Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nasdaq, SVB Financial Group (“SVB”), Citi, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley today announced a joint venture to establish an institutional-grade, centralized secondary trading venue for issuers, brokers, shareholders and prospective investors of private company stock. Nasdaq Private...
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

Hollysys Automation (HOLI) Says its Board of Directors is Evaluating Offers From Consortiums

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("HollySys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") is in the process of evaluating a non-binding offer from Superior Emerald (Cayman) Limited, a company controlled by Ascendent Capital Partners, and Mr. Changli Wang, the founder of the Company who retired from the Company in 2013 with honor (collectively, the "Emerald Consortium"), received on July 20, 2021 to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company for US$23.00 per share in cash (the "Emerald Offer"). This follows an offer from CPE Funds Management Limited, Mr. Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited (collectively, the "CPE Consortium") to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company for $17.10 per share in cash (the "CPE Offer"), which was publicly disclosed by the CPE Consortium and to which the Company responded earlier.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Matthew R. Boss upgraded Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Susquehanna Upgrades First Solar (FSLR) to Positive

Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril upgraded First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades XPO Logistics (XPO) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Jordan Alliger upgraded XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Upgrades Summit Financial (SMMF) to Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Nicholas Cucharale upgraded Summit Financial (NASDAQ: SMMF) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Starts HepsiBurada (HEPS) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Hanzade Kilickiran initiates coverage on HepsiBurada (NASDAQ: HEPS) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades Cabot Corp. (CBT) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas upgraded Cabot Corp. (NYSE: CBT) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $62.00.The analyst ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Loop Capital Upgrades Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) to Hold

Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim upgraded Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) from Sell to Hold with a price target of $58.00. The analyst comments "We are upgrading shares of PLAN from Sell to Hold based largely on our most recent industry checks that indicate the overall deal activity in its core target market, enterprise performance management (EPM), has picked up meaningfully over the past quarter, although much of the increase is driven by smaller sized deals. As such, we are expecting PLAN's overall business activity to show at least some modest improvement vs. our previous expectation, especially in regard to the new customer adds. However, we continue to receive feedback from our industry sources that activity around large $1M+ ARR deals in the industry remains lackluster, which has been the case for more than a year. This is further supported by our checks with large global system integrators (GSIs) that activity around large planning initiatives remains lackluster. We also highlight that a private vendor, OneStream, continues to gain traction in the marketplace at the expense of PLAN, especially around Oracle's Hyperion end-of-life support-related activity. Overall, we are modestly increasing this year's billings growth estimate from the mid-20s to high-20s to reflect improvement in its business activity. We continue to believe that large deal activity ($1M+ ARR deals) needs to rebound for the company to return to a 40%+ billings growth rate prior to COVID. Our new $58 PT reflects modestly higher cash flows."
StocksStreetInsider.com

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NOVVU) Prices 5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NOVVU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

