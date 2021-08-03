Here’s a Perfect Romantic Date Night Idea for Shreveport-Bossier Couples

To quote the old adage that perfectly suits us here in Northwest Louisiana, "It's not the heat. It's the damn heat." We officially entered into the Hades portion of summer and for the next several weeks, temperatures and the heat indexes will be dangerously high. Heat advisories will become nearly laughable, as most of us, after hearing that the National Weather Service has issued one, will think to ourselves, "Well, it didn't take a rocket scientist to figure that out."