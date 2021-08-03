Cancel
Bossier City, LA

Here’s a Perfect Romantic Date Night Idea for Shreveport-Bossier Couples

By Bristol
Highway 98.9
Highway 98.9
 4 days ago
South Bossier Drive-in Movie Theater has really lined up some fantastic movies for us this month!. Check out South Bossier Drive-in Movies Friday and Saturday, August 20th and 21st, 2021, at the old Reeves Marine, just south of Brookshire's Grocery Arena in Bossier City. It's just $25 per car per movie and when you pay your entry, you'll get a free bag of popcorn to enjoy. Drinks and concessions are available on-site, so no reason to clean out the candy aisle at CVS and stuff your purse before you come! FYI, credit/debit cards are accepted.

