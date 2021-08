Country star Ashley Monroe has been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer affecting her blood cells and bone marrow. The singer-songwriter revealed the news on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos taken since she found out she received her cancer diagnosis. The photos capture moments of Monroe with her supportive friends and family, for whom she is “overwhelmed with gratitude.” In the caption, Monroe gave details about how she found out she was sick, how the disease is affecting her life, and her treatment plan moving forward.