A Ban on U.S. Trade in Live Wild Birds and Mammals Could Reduce Pandemic Risk

Americans spent 2020 talking about what we’d do “when COVID was over.” We spent a year making sourdough bread (an activity that was more fun in theory than in practice) while thinking about what it would be like to go to concerts. Or movies. Or to be able to leave the country once again. And now, it seems, the pandemic is over — if, again, more in theory than practice. People are getting out of the kitchen and onto the dance floor, and it seems pre-pandemic FOMO culture has returned in full force.