A Ban on U.S. Trade in Live Wild Birds and Mammals Could Reduce Pandemic Risk

By Elly Pepper
NRDC
NRDC
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’ve reached a point where simply reacting to a pandemic after it hits isn’t an option. NRDC and the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) sent petitions to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) asking them to ban all U.S. imports and exports of live wild mammals and birds to help prevent future zoonotic pandemics, like COVID-19. The petition to FWS also asks the agency to carefully track wildlife trade by implementing a complete traceability regimen.

NRDC

NRDC

New York City, NY
NRDC works to safeguard the earth—its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends.

 https://www.nrdc.org/
#Wild Birds#Cdc#Fws#Ipbes
