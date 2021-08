THE world has an energy dilemma. On the one hand, we need to drastically clean up energy use in higher-income countries to tackle climate change. But on the other, there are still millions of people who don’t have reliable access to energy. As their energy access improves, there is a risk that this could offset some of the world’s shift to low-carbon energy. It doesn’t have to be that way: this is also an opportunity for some countries to skip much of the fossil fuel stage altogether.