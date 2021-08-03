Community news: Washington Art Association presenting show and more
The Washington Art Association & Gallery is presenting a retrospective show of the paintings of Margaret Grimes from Aug. 14-Sept. 12. She was the founder and driving force behind Western Connecticut State University's Master of Fine Arts program, where she championed deserving students who were unable to afford more well-known but prohibitively expensive MFA programs. She earned the title of Distinguished Professor Emerita at WCSU.www.countytimes.com
Comments / 0