Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Square’s $29bn bet on Afterpay heralds future for ‘buy now, pay later’ trend

By Dave Lee
Financial Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Square Inc news. Jack Dorsey’s biggest gamble to date has sent ripples around the fintech and banking world, with investors betting that Square’s $29bn all-stock deal to acquire Afterpay signals the “buy now, pay later” trend has staying power.

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Max Levchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heralds#Paypal Credit#Myft Daily Digest#Square Inc News#Bnpl#The Financial Times#Cnbc#Jpmorgan Chase#American Express#Citigroup#Fomo#Citizens Financial Group#Chinese#Tencent#Australian#Ft#Target#Cash App#Union Square Advisors#Shopify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Fintech
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
Related
EconomyNBC New York

Why Millennials and Gen-Zs Are Jumping on the Buy Now, Pay Later Trend

Buy now pay later platforms that allow customers to make purchases in installments are growing in popularity in the United States. Younger generations are hopping on the trend to save money, buy clothing and keep up with their peers instead of using traditional credit cards. The BNPL trend has spawned...
BusinessFinancial Times

Become an FT subscriber to read:

Keep abreast of significant corporate, financial and political developments around the world. Stay informed and spot emerging risks and opportunities with independent global reporting, expert commentary and analysis you can trust.
BusinessFinancial Times

Amazon secures legal victory over Ambani in $3.4bn India retail battle

Amazon scored a legal win over Mukesh Ambani in India after the country’s Supreme Court upheld a decision by an international arbitrator to halt the $3.4bn purchase of Future Retail by the billionaire’s Reliance Industries. The US ecommerce group last year took the case to emergency arbitration, alleging that the...
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Square Can Supercharge Buy Now, Pay Later

Square is acquiring Afterpay to enter the buy now, pay later market. Integrating it with Cash App should grow consumer adoption. Square can bring buy now, pay later to more brick-and-mortar merchants. Square (NYSE:SQ) is jumping into the buy now, pay later trend with the acquisition of Afterpay (ASX:APT), the...
Pet Serviceschainstoreage.com

Petco getting on board with buy now, pay later trend

Petco Health and Wellness Company has joined the growing ranks of retailers offering flexible payment plans. The pet supplies, services and wellness retailer is partnering with Klarna to offer the company’s “pay in 4” solution across Petco's nearly 1,500 stores nationwide, and the Klarna app. The solution gives Petco customers the option to split their purchase into four interest-free payments spread over the course of six weeks.
Cell PhonesInternational Business Times

Afterpay Mega-deal Puts Spotlight On 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Platforms

The $29-billion takeover of Australia's "buy now, pay later" app Afterpay by US firm Square has thrown a spotlight on a sector that is growing rapidly and grabbing the attention of regulators. The seven-year-old Sydney-based app -- which allows users to pay off smaller purchases in regular instalments -- is...
Benzinga

Square To Acquire 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Service Afterpay In $29B Deal Amid Speculations Of Apple's Entry Into Space

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) said it plans to purchase the “buy now, pay later” service provider Afterpay Limited, which is publicly listed in Australia. What Happened: The Jack Dorsey-led company announced Sunday that it had entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed — under which it will acquire all issued shares in Afterpay through a recommended court-approved Scheme of Arrangement.
Businessprotocol.com

Square is buying Afterpay for $29 billion

Square said Sunday it is acquiring Australian "buy now, pay later" company Afterpay in a $29 billion deal. Square said buying Afterpay, a leading player in the fast-growing BNPL market, would help boost the financial services company's Cash App payments ecosystem. Afterpay serves more than 16 million consumers and roughly 100,000 merchants worldwide as of June 2021, the company said. It gives Square a powerful entrant in a race that includes Klarna, Affirm and others.
BusinessInc.com

Square Enters 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Market for $29 Billion in Biggest Acquisition Yet

Square plans to purchase "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) company Afterpay for $29 billion, according to a statement released on Sunday by Square's CEO Jack Dorsey. The buyout gives founders Anthony Eisen and Nick Molnar a payday of almost $1.8 billion each, according to a report by Reuters. The acquisition is Square's biggest one yet, and could pave the way for other purchases in the BNPL fintech space.
BusinessSpringfield Business Journal

Square to buy Australian firm Afterpay

Digital payments platform Square entered a deal to purchase Australian firm Afterpay, which allows users to pay later for a product purchased in the present. The $29 billion deal reportedly would be the largest buyout in Australia's history. "Square and Afterpay have a shared purpose," Square co-founder and CEO Jack...
Businessretailtechinnovationhub.com

Square to acquire BNPL venture Afterpay in $29bn deal

Square, the payments venture founded by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, has reached a deal to acquire Australian buy now, pay later provider Afterpay in an all-stock deal worth about $29 billion. Closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of calendar year 2022. “Square and Afterpay have a shared...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Buy Now Pay Later Platforms Market to See Promising Growth Ahead| Afterpay, Zippay, VISA, Sezzle

Global Buy Now Pay Later Platforms Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Buy Now Pay Later Platforms market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Buy Now Pay Later Platforms market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Personal FinanceFinancial Times

Latest savings rates

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Savings news. Are you getting the best deal on your building society and bank savings? Check the latest interest rates on accounts from no-notice withdrawal accounts, to offshore and long-term savings. See our coverage of the latest...
StocksFinancial Times

Bets against Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF hit record high

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Exchange traded funds news. Short sellers have ramped up bets against Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark innovation fund as belief in its strategy shows signs of faltering. A record 12 per cent of the ARKK exchange traded fund’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy