Ohio State

Ohio State's Kalen Etzler hoping to make most of 'tough' decision to redshirt

buckeyextra.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKalen Etzler had been committed to Ohio State for nearly a year when the conversation began. It was the tail end of his junior year at Convoy (Ohio) Crestview, and the small forward wasn’t putting on weight like he had hoped. With the world in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, Etzler and the Ohio State coaches started to look ahead at what his first season with the Buckeyes might look like.

