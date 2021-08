It wasn’t just that the Springfield High School baseball team won the Class 3A state championship that made it special, it was the way it happened. The Senators came from behind in each of their final six games. Along the way, Springfield High beat Jacksonville for a regional title, Chatham Glenwood in extra innings for a sectional championship, Charleston for a trip to the state semifinals, and Burbank St. Laurence for a chance at the school’s first state championship.