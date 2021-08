UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.54.