"The riots took five years out of my life," muses Trevor Reeves as he looks out of the window of his Croydon high street furniture shop. On the opposite side of the road, on what is still known as Reeves Corner, one of the firm’s furniture vans, in smart white and burgundy livery, is parked on an otherwise scruffy area of land, strewn with litter, weeds, lavender plants, and the occasional tree in huge concrete holders, all bound up in an incongruous white picket fence.