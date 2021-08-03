Cancel
Can I sue my old roommate who kicked me out of our apartment, caused damages, and incurred a failure provide notice of vacating?

Venice, FL

 5 days ago

This all happened in the state of Florida. I was on a joint lease with my now ex. Within 2 months of the lease I came home from work to discover she had put all my belongings in garbage bags and was kicking me out. The apartment management said that I was unable to get off the 12 month lease without her agreement. She said that she was going to handle the lease payments and everything to do with the apartment from then on. Now a year and a half later I am getting a call from collections for about $2,000 for a failure to notify vacating 60 days before the lease expired ($1150), damages ($900), and some smaller fees for last months utilities. I did not cause the damages, I vacated well before the fee would apply to me, and I had nothing to do with the use of utilities. What are my options to get this debt taken care of when I believe my ex has full responsibility for it?



