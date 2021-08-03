Cancel
House Rent

Can I Break a Lease Due to False Advertising and Ongoing Construction?

By Asked in Binghamton, NY
 6 days ago

A week ago I moved to upstate New York into a rented apartment in a duplex. Based on the ad I saw, the apartment was to be renovated (kitchen, bath, new appliances). This was later confirmed by the landlord through various written and verbal exchanges. I arrived to find that half of the apartment had been completed. The kitchen remains untouched, multiple rooms have not been painted, radiators laying about, floors peeling up, a flooded basement, and ancient appliances (the fridge is from 1977 and barely works). It turns out the contractor that was hired is a one man show with multiple other projects. He is also renovating the upstairs unit which I snuck a peek at yesterday and it’s in complete disarray. The final straw came today as the washer and dryer won’t be here until September. Still no word on the kitchen remodel.

