It was only after my break-up that warnings I’d downplayed from my family came sharply into focus. They knew early on that he wasn’t the right person for me. I discovered this too late. What I’m most upset about is the robbery of time. Life is measured in moments, and I was caught in the wrong ones. Until I wasn’t. My family’s love is the enduring, unconditional kind, so during my break-up, they were there with arms open for me to fall back into. For that, I’ll always be grateful. I’ll always love them the most my heart allows.