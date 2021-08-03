Cancel
Naperville, IL

Naperville District 203 to require masks regardless of vaccination status

By Lauren Rohr
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Naperville Unit District 203 students and staff members will be required to wear masks inside school facilities starting today, regardless of vaccination status. The decision is based on updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as recommendations from local and state public health agencies, Superintendent Dan Bridges said during a school board meeting Monday.

