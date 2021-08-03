SheepDex tell you what is blockchain derivatives

As the price of cryptocurrencies soared from the trough at the beginning of the year to the summer, and then gradually declined in volatility recently, the market volatility that experienced “strong winds and waves” was stronger than other investment objects of the same period. Although the recent trading volume and price gradually declined, and the drop in the price of currency made the public doubt the future of digital currency. However, a large number of investors in the market still like the high volatility of the digital currency market, which magnifies the arbitrage opportunities and investment risks and attracts a large number of investors to enter the spot market of digital currency. In order to attract more players and funds, exchanges have designed a variety of financial derivatives based on digital currency, which also meet the risk investment preference of some investors who want to pursue extreme arbitrage.