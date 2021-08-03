Cancel
Acteon wins contract with AG&P

By Lydia Woellwarth
lngindustry.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe project scope for AIS includes the local transportation and installation of jacket structures to form the LNG berth; these structures will vary across the construction site and will include approach trestles, mooring and berthing dolphins, and associated furniture such as walkways, fenders and mooring hooks. The AIS team will be responsible for the full construction of the jetty and all the marine works, except anything to do with the transportation of the LNG product. The team will be supported by Acteon strategic business segments and product and service line brands 2H Offshore, Core, Claxton, InterMoor, LDD, TEAM and UTEC.

