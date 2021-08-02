Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

City Council preview for Aug. 3

By City of Fort Worth
fortworthbusiness.com
City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St. Informal reports will cover a May sales tax update; sales tax overpayments; second-quarter economic development update; electric grid issues and communication; extending the professional services agreement between the city and Visit Fort Worth; an update on the Will Rogers Memorial Center food and beverage provider selection process; MyH2O communication and field deployment update; an update on the Mary's Creek Water Reclamation Facility permit process and TCEQ response to public comments; police public safety communicators; and top talent retention strategies post-COVID.

