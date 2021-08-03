ApeSwap’s community-focused DEX platform to empower users in the BSC ecosystem

Press Release: Rocket Launchpad is launching a Tezos-based IDO platform, allowing users to invest in the latest Tezos-based projects. 3rd August 2021, Tortola, British Virgin Islands – Recently, the Tezos ecosystem has seen several high-profile partnerships, including collaborations with McLaren and Red Bull Racing. Since its launch, the number of projects currently using Tezos has grown to a total of 135. As its popularity continues to rise, a need for an efficient means to support early-stage projects is steadily starting to appear within the ecosystem. Rocket Launchpad is providing the solution for developing Tezos-based projects, with the aim to keep and grow the ecosystem’s fast pace of development.