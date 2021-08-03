MOL to build series of LNG-fuelled car carriers

HVAC company Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) has generated impressive returns over the past few months, relying on its broad portfolio of products and services and strategic alliances. However, with the stock hitting its $51.96 all-time high on Friday, does it have further upside to deliver? Let’s find out.One of the leading global providers of healthy, safe, and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., operates through three segments: heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); refrigeration; and fire & security. The company has played an important role in COVID-19 vaccine distribution, including launching Carrier Pods monitored by Sensitech, and developing the new Lynx digital platform in collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS)..
