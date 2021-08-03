Cancel
MOL to build series of LNG-fuelled car carriers

By Lydia Woellwarth
lngindustry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompared to conventional marine fuel oil, LNG is expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) which is a greenhouse gas (GHG), by approximately 25 - 30%, sulfur oxide (SOx) by 100%, and nitrogen oxide (NOx) by about 85%. The vessels are slated for delivery in succession starting in 2024.

