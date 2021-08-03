MOL to build series of LNG-fuelled car carriers

The energy industry has to be restructured, away from a few large energy suppliers to many small ones. That is certain, because Germany wants to achieve climate neutrality by 2045, and that is not possible with the previous structures. That is why the Energy Future Lab of the German Energy Agency dena runs several pilot projects in which decentralized decisions and controls in the energy sector are to be digitally supported. This includes blockchain projects and CO2-Data platforms for municipalities. They should give energy producers and consumers better control options.