Keystone Policy Center hosting virtual meetings on Gray Wolf

Proposition 114 was approved by voters statewide last November to reintroduce gray wolves to Western Colorado no later than December 31, 2023, but that’s just the first step of many before action is taken by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission because they have to make the plan, but they need your help. Eric Odell with the CPW says, “We don’t know how precisely we’re going to reintroduce gray wolves, precisely where we’re going to reintroduce gray wolves, or even how many we’re going to reintroduce.”