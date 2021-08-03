Keystone Policy Center hosting virtual meetings on Gray Wolf
Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Keystone Policy Center announced today they are hosting public virtual town hall meetings Aug. 17 and Aug. 26, expanding the opportunities Coloradans can utilize to provide substantive input and feedback into the Gray Wolf restoration and management planning process. Each virtual town hall will begin at 5p.m. and will run for up to three hours, depending on the number of commenters.pagosasprings.com
Comments / 0