Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Keystone Policy Center hosting virtual meetings on Gray Wolf

By normvance
pagosasprings.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Parks and Wildlife and the Keystone Policy Center announced today they are hosting public virtual town hall meetings Aug. 17 and Aug. 26, expanding the opportunities Coloradans can utilize to provide substantive input and feedback into the Gray Wolf restoration and management planning process. Each virtual town hall will begin at 5p.m. and will run for up to three hours, depending on the number of commenters.

pagosasprings.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloradans#Cpw#Eagle#Tribal#Technical Working Group#La Junta#Grand Junction#Wildlife Commission#The Continental Divide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Grand Junction, COwesternslopenow.com

Gray wolf restoration open house discussion

Proposition 114 was approved by voters statewide last November to reintroduce gray wolves to Western Colorado no later than December 31, 2023, but that’s just the first step of many before action is taken by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission because they have to make the plan, but they need your help. Eric Odell with the CPW says, “We don’t know how precisely we’re going to reintroduce gray wolves, precisely where we’re going to reintroduce gray wolves, or even how many we’re going to reintroduce.”
Sterling, COsouthplattesentinel.com

Public meeting on gray wolf restoration Aug. 12

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission and Keystone Policy Center will host an in-person, open house public listening session in Sterling on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Hays Student Center Ballroom on the Northeastern Junior College Campus. The listening session will give Coloradans opportunities to engage...
Washington StateKXRO.com

Next virtual local redistricting meeting tonight

Regional residents have an opportunity this evening to share their thoughts on the ongoing redistricting plans. Coming up tonight is the next meeting of the Washington State Redistricting Commission to take public feedback on the future of coastal Washington, including the 19th and 24th legislative districts. The next public feedback...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Policy Committee Hosts Meeting with Erie-Area Breweries, Distilleries and Wineries

Pennsylvania lawmakers joined Erie's state representatives Bob Merski and Ryan Bizzaro to host a conversation on the economic impact of local breweries, distilleries and wineries Wednesday. Representatives from the businesses shared how they are providing jobs, getting creative in their respective crafts, and adapting to regulatory changes. They discussed how...
Denver, COAlamosa Valley Courier

Schedule of upcoming public listening open houses on gray wolf restoration efforts

DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Keystone Policy Center announced the dates, times, and locations of in-person, open house public listening sessions that will give Coloradans opportunities to engage and provide substantive input and feedback into the gray wolf restoration and management planning process. CPW and Keystone also announced today the launch of a new public engagement website, which houses a general comment form and will house a more detailed, Summer 2021 online comment form this summer.
Politicstransylvaniatimes.com

Conserving Carolina Hosting A Virtual Celebration On Aug. 24

Join Conserving Carolina from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24, for the 21st Conservation Celebration, a virtual evening full of fun ways to explore and celebrate conservation. An annual event, the Conservation Celebration is the organ-ization’s largest benefit. This year, the event will include a special message from...
Bradford, PABradford Era

Wolf announces Bradford to receive Keystone Communities grant

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that Bradford’s facade grant program will receive funding from the Keystone Communities Program. “The Keystone Communities Program helps Pennsylvania’s towns and cities enhance their quality of life to the benefit of residents, visitors, and businesses alike,” said Wolf. “The program is flexible enough to serve the needs of any municipality—whether they’re aiming to improve their downtown, rehabilitate buildings, or create new housing or community gathering spaces.”
Hays County, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

Guadalupe Flood Planning Group hosts virtual meeting

The Region 11 Guadalupe Flood Planning Group (RFPG) has incorporated a virtual option into its pre-planning meeting to allow and encourage more public participation. Hays County residents can participate in a virtual, interactive meeting that focuses on the planning process and allows the public to provide their suggestions and recommendations. “Public input ...
Craig, COCraig Daily Press

Public lands northwest of Craig set for action regarding roads and trails

Roughly 1,600 miles of roads and trails traversing more than 800,000 acres directly northwest of Craig will be addressed in forthcoming Bureau of Land Management action in the coming year. A decision issued Friday by Bruce Sillitoe, field manager for the local Little Snake Field Office of the BLM, indicates...
Saratoga Springs, NYTimes Union

Saratoga Springs Democrats host virtual town hall

SARATOGA SPRINGS – A town hall with the city's Democratic candidates, that was originally scheduled to take place at the Embassy Suites, will now go virtual. Democratic mayoral candidate Ron Kim, who organized the “Saratoga Listens," said the town hall will be on Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. It will also be streamed on Ron Kim for Saratoga Springs Facebook page.
Reading, PAbctv.org

City of Reading will host Virtual Public Meetings for Comprehensive Parking Study

READING: The Community Development Department of the City of Reading will host virtual public meetings as part of the comprehensive parking study. The four interactive meetings will provide residents with detailed information on the parking plan, and residents can also ask questions and provide input. Meetings are open to everyone regardless of their residential district.
La Plata County, CODurango Herald

La Plata County to host virtual meeting about Bayfield Landfill

La Plata County will hold an informational meeting to address public concerns about the closed Bayfield Landfill west of the town on County Road 223. The meeting will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. La Plata County is working to remediate groundwater contamination at the closed Bayfield Landfill. Built...
Asheville, NCMountain Xpress

City of Asheville to return to virtual meetings

Asheville City Council meetings, city-managed advisory boards, and City Council committee meetings will be held virtually until further notice. This will include the Tuesday, Aug. 24 Asheville City Council meeting and American Rescue Plan Act work session. This decision is based on an extension of an order issued by Governor...
Waimea, HIbigislandnow.com

Waimea Community Association to Host Virtual Town Meeting

Waimea Community Association will host a virtual town meeting on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 5:30 to 7 pm. The meeting will cover a wide range of topics, beginning with updates on Hawai’i Island’s surging coronavirus case counts and the still-burning wildfire that has scorched about 50,000 acres, leaving destruction in its wake.
Animalsnewsdakota.com

Groups Petition to Relist Gray Wolf as Endangered Species

(NAFB) – Last week, a coalition of 70 groups filed a formal petition with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to re-list the gray wolf on the Endangered Species Act. The gray wolf has been protected under the Act since 1978, and since then, wolf populations have risen in several states, including California, Illinois, Minnesota, and many others. On January fourth of this year, the Fish and Wildlife Service announced that the gray wolf had recovered to the point that it was no longer an endangered species. That means management of wolf populations would return to the states.
Ishpeming, MIMining Journal

Wolf meeting is on Wednesday

ISHPEMING — The newest iteration of the Wolf Management Advisory Committee is set to hold its first meeting from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center, located at 1011 North Road in Ishpeming. Public comments can be made in person or via email by...
Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Boulder City Council meetings will stay virtual for now

Aug. 4—With rising coronavirus cases and increasing concern about the Delta variant, Boulder City Council meetings will remain fully virtual for the foreseeable future. All City Council members in a discussion on Tuesday agreed it made sense to take a "wait and see" approach. It's an evolving situation, Mayor Pro Tem Junie Joseph said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy