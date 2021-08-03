Why Data Management Is Critical For Faster Drug Development

That water is in short supply is not news, but things are set to get more challenging. Close to 2.4 billion people already live in “water scarce” areas, according to the World Data Lab, which operates the Water Scarcity Clock. The United Nations notes that by 2030, lack of access to water could displace up to 700 million people. Indeed, Taiwan, the home of TSMC, is currently in the grip of its own water crisis as it experiences its worst drought in over half a century. We can only assume that this scenario will become more commonplace.