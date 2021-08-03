Why Data Management Is Critical For Faster Drug Development
Co-Founder, COO at Komprise, creating Intelligent Data Management for enterprises to manage data growth and harness data value across clouds. For every 5,000 drug candidates, only one results in a commercial product, according to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that "the estimated median capitalized research and development cost per product was $985 million." Clinical researchers at leading pharmaceutical companies can easily generate tens of terabytes of data every day through scientific experiments. This treasure trove of unstructured data defines years of research and insights, and it needs to be accessible, manageable and visible. To put this in perspective, 10TB of data is roughly 1 million phone books worth of data.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0