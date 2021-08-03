Pretreatment Fatigue Could Indicate Worse Overall Survival, Increased Adverse Effects
In a study, median OS times for patients reporting such fatigue were approximately 26% to 45% shorter than those for patients without baseline fatigue. Patients with cancer had lower overall survival (OS) times and a greater number of adverse events (AEs) if they reported clinically significant fatigue at the start of their treatment, according to a study published in JCO Oncology Practice. The investigators concluded that baseline fatigue may be an important prognostic factor in oncology treatment trials.www.pharmacytimes.com
