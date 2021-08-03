Continental acquires stake in Kopernikus Automotive, artificial intelligence specialist for automated parking

With the evolution of technology, every business is now moving forward to incorporate artificial intelligence in a way that provides a seamless experience to the customers as well as the employees. Be it a well reputed brand or a small startup, everyone focuses on making the B2B or B2C processes more efficient. AI makes it possible in reality by rendering fully automated customer support solutions, managing the in-house workflow, or providing a more trusted solution to the businesses to understand their audience. Hence, no matter what product you are manufacturing or services you are offering, using AI powered technologies in your business is a must if you want to thrive in this 21st century.