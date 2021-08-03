Continental acquires stake in Kopernikus Automotive, artificial intelligence specialist for automated parking
Technology company Continental is investing in Leipzig-based startup Kopernikus Automotive with a minority stake. The two companies have agreed not to disclose the size of the investment. As a specialist in autonomous driving technologies, Kopernikus develops solutions for infrastructure-based maneuvering of vehicles. The technology is based on sensors permanently installed in the infrastructure and artificial intelligence-based algorithms that centrally move the vehicles. The first two use cases of this technology are automated parking in parking garages, also known as Automated Valet Parking (AVP), and autonomous maneuvering of, for example, newly produced vehicles at vehicle manufacturers or in logistics areas.www.automotiveworld.com
