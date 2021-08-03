Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Continental acquires stake in Kopernikus Automotive, artificial intelligence specialist for automated parking

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 5 days ago

Technology company Continental is investing in Leipzig-based startup Kopernikus Automotive with a minority stake. The two companies have agreed not to disclose the size of the investment. As a specialist in autonomous driving technologies, Kopernikus develops solutions for infrastructure-based maneuvering of vehicles. The technology is based on sensors permanently installed in the infrastructure and artificial intelligence-based algorithms that centrally move the vehicles. The first two use cases of this technology are automated parking in parking garages, also known as Automated Valet Parking (AVP), and autonomous maneuvering of, for example, newly produced vehicles at vehicle manufacturers or in logistics areas.

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Parking Brake#Continental#Kopernikus Automotive#Central Motion Control#Iaa Mobility 2021#Mercedes Benz#Volkswagen#Cariad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Businessjust-auto.com

ZF prepares to finalise Wabco integration

ZF says it is finalising the integration of Wabco into its company after the acquisition of the American commercial vehicle technology manufacturer and brake specialist. The two ZF commercial vehicle divisions as of next year, will formally act as a unit; the combined Commercial Vehicle Solutions Division. The two divisions...
Collegesnevadabusiness.com

CSN & Intel Partner With Intel on Artificial Intelligence Education

The arrangement opens up opportunities for the region’s tech-savvy students. The College of Southern Nevada is partnering with Intel to expand the company’s Artificial Intelligence for Workforce Program, part of a nationwide effort that will enable students to land careers in high-tech, healthcare, automotive, industrial and aerospace fields. CSN is...
Technologymartechseries.com

Artificial Intelligence and Automation to Lead Robotics Market Growth, says Beroe Inc

Robotics has become a key strategy in the implementation of Industry 4.0. It helps save on labor costs, improve productivity, and increase efficiency in manufacturing. The Robotics industry has witnessed significant growth in demand as it has become a key strategy in the implementation of Industry 4.0. The shortage of human resources in developed countries, the need to adopt labor safety standards, and the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are the influencing factors in the growth of the Robotics industry.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

IQST – iQSTEL Commences 2500 IoT Unit Installation For Fortune 500 Chemical Company

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced initiating installation of 2500 units of iQSTEL’s proprietary IoTSmartTank devices scheduled this month. The client is a Fortune 500 Chemical Company. The 2500-unit installation and recuring maintenance and monitoring will bring iQSTEL’s Technology Division to breakeven profitability. The IoTSmartTank engagement with the Fortune 500 Chemical Company currently entails just one of the clients’ facilities giving the engagement substantial potential to grow. The engagement has been developing and expanding now for some time and is anticipated to continue growing as it has from a field earlier test this year:
SoftwareValueWalk

6 Startups That Are Reinventing Markets with Artificial Intelligence in 2021

With the evolution of technology, every business is now moving forward to incorporate artificial intelligence in a way that provides a seamless experience to the customers as well as the employees. Be it a well reputed brand or a small startup, everyone focuses on making the B2B or B2C processes more efficient. AI makes it possible in reality by rendering fully automated customer support solutions, managing the in-house workflow, or providing a more trusted solution to the businesses to understand their audience. Hence, no matter what product you are manufacturing or services you are offering, using AI powered technologies in your business is a must if you want to thrive in this 21st century.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Global Artificial Intelligence In Big Data Analytics And IoT Market 2021-2026: Data Mining And Automation, Automated Planning, Monitoring, And Scheduling, & Data Storage And Customer Intelligence

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT: Market for Data Capture, Information and Decision Support Services 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report evaluates various AI technologies and their use relative to analytics solutions within the rapidly...
BusinessLight Reading

Qualcomm outbids Magna for auto tech specialist Veoneer

SAN DIEGO – Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced it has submitted an offer to acquire Veoneer for $37 per share, in an all-cash transaction. Our offer has been approved by Qualcomm's Board of Directors, does not require Qualcomm stockholder approval, and has no financing conditions. This proposed acquisition is...
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles Market will Generate Massive Revenue in Future- A comprehensive study on Key Players: Xuji Group, Eaton, ABB

Latest research study titled Global Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles Market Growth 2021-2026 provides readers with details on strategic planning and tactical business decisions that influence and stabilize growth prognosis in Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles Market. A few disruptive trends, however, will have opposing and strong influences on the development of Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles market and the distribution across players. To provide further guidance on why specific trends will have a high impact and precisely how these trends can be factored into the market trajectory and the strategy planning of players such as Webasto, Leviton, Auto Electric Power Plant, Pod Point, Clipper Creek, Chargepoint, Xuji Group, Eaton, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, DBT-CEV, Efacec, NARI & IES Synergy.
Businessjust-auto.com

Veoneer board to evaluate Qualcomm bid

Veoneer has confirmed that it has received a non-binding proposal from Qualcomm Incorporated to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Veoneer at a price of $37.00 per share in cash. A bidding war has apparently opened up between Qualcomm (offering $4.6bn) and Magna (offering $3.8bn), underscoring the value in...
RetailEntrepreneur

Mexican Artificial Intelligence startups with a global profile

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. In recent years, Mexican startups have emerged considerably , so much so that many of them have become benchmarks not only in the region,...
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Artificial intelligence is allowed to register patents

Was that about man’s ingenuity? The Artificial Inventor Project achieved two important successes in quick succession. Initially, the patent authority of South Africa accepted a patent application, in which an AI was listed as an official inventor. Only a few weeks later, the Australian Federal Court of Justice dismissed an objection from the Australian Patent Office against a very similar application and thus decided in principle that an artificial intelligence can be an inventor within the meaning of Australian patent law.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Klipsch launches wireless ANC earphones with artificial intelligence

Founded in 1946 and known for quality speakers, Klipsch celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. Part of that blowout features the launch of two new sets of earphones offering not only active noise cancellation (ANC) but artificial intelligence (AI)-based gestures and a new sound-enhancement system. Klipsch ANC earphones and Bragi...
Stocksinvesting.com

Best Stocks & ETFs for Artificial Intelligence

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook, about investing in advanced technologies, which are bringing science fiction to our offices, homes, cars, and portfolios. London-based research company DeepMind, which was acquired by Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) parent Google (GOOGL) in 2014, has developed an...
TechnologyWorld Economic Forum

Is artificial intelligence ready for the great rehiring?

Companies looking to hire rapidly and in large numbers are turning to AI technology such as resume-screening programs. Unless used carefully, algorithms could multiply inequalities based on gender, age and race, which have already been exacerbated by the pandemic. Employers who use AI to make hiring decisions must understand exactly...
SoftwareForbes

Four Steps Before Investing In Artificial Intelligence

Founder & CEO at SmartClick. Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the fastest-growing industries and has become increasingly important in all business sectors. With the recent advances in AI technology, investments in AI are also increasing. More and more startups, companies and large corporations switch to AI to automate and enhance business processes and generate more leads.
Softwaresutisoft.com

How Artificial Intelligence Transforms Procurement?

In today’s business environment where technology takes center stage, procurement professionals are juggling multiple responsibilities such as ensuring financial stability, regulatory compliance, and managing savings. SutiProcure’s source-to-pay suite helps you achieve compliance, savings, and cost factor so you can spend time on key business strategies. Let’s take a look at...
SoftwareForbes

Does Your Project Need Artificial Intelligence?

I am the founder and CEO of Apriorit, a software development company that provides engineering services globally to tech companies. Upgrading your product using top-notch technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) is often considered the key to gaining a competitive advantage. Even during the pandemic in 2020, 47% of organizations left their investments in AI unchanged and 30% decided to increase their AI funding, according to Gartner.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

What Is Hyundai Blue Link?

Hyundai Blue Link is another example of how far automakers are willing to go to provide their customers with the best in technological features. The connectivity system is available on all new Hyundai models, giving drivers full remote access to their vehicles. Therefore, owners of older model Hyundai cars may want to upgrade to a newer vehicle to take advantage of all the system offers.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Automotive SoCs Market Value, Growth, and Trends || Top Players - Infineon Technologies AG ,Intel Corporation ,NEC Corporation

The Latest research coverage on Automotive SoCs Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy