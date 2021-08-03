KPTI Stock Price Increases Over 7% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.17.