KPTI Stock Price Increases Over 7% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) increased by over 7% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) – a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies – increased by over 7% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that Richard Paulson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate on a speaker panel at the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference titled “Building Back a Better Commercial Infrastructure – Selling in COVID Times” and participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference.

