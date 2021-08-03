Art exhibit for Judith Rowley starts on Friday

WESTFIELD — An art exhibit opening for Judith Rowley will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Living Glass Gallery, 71 E. Main St., Westfield. Rowley, a Pittsburgh-born landscape artist, will be exhibiting her work for the first time in Chautauqua County. Rowley studied art and painting with Carol Volze-Begley in Pittsburgh, where she developed her technique for using oils and discovered her love of landscape painting.