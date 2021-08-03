Cancel
HJLI Stock Price Increases Over 35% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

pulse2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HJLI) increased by over 35% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HJLI) – a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health – increased by over 35% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Hancock Jaffe Laboratories announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device Designation status to the VenoValve, the Company’s lead product, which is currently set to begin its U.S. pivotal trial. And the FDA’s Breakthrough Devices Program was established to enable priority review for devices that provide more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions.

Stockspulse2.com

BABA Stock Price: $300 Target From Oppenheimer

The shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) have received a price target decrease from $310 to $300 by Oppenheimer. These are the details. The shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) have received a price target decrease from $310 to $300 by Oppenheimer. And Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the company shares.
Stockspulse2.com

NVDA Stock Price: $250 Target From Rosenblatt

The shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) have received a price target increase from $200 to $250 by Rosenblatt. These are the details. The shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) have received a price target increase from $200 to $250 by Rosenblatt. And Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Marketspulse2.com

WKSP Stock: Nasdaq Uplisting And 1-For-20 Reverse Stock Split Goes Into Effect

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) – a company that designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers – started trading on the Nasdaq today. And a 1-for-20 reverse stock split went into effect. Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) — a company that designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Global Depression Treatment Market (2020 To 2026) - Featuring Allergen, Bausch Health Companies And Lief Therapeutics Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Depression Treatment Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The rising prevalence of depression among the global population is the major factor driving the growth of the depression treatment market. Besides, the increasing awareness about mental illness, and the growing geriatric population with a higher rate of depression, is another factor accelerating the market growth. According to the report of the World Health Organization (WHO) published in January 2020, there are around 800,000 suicide-related mortalities every year, and 264 million people of all ages suffer from depression globally.
Medical & BiotechMedscape News

Cut Aducanumab Cost, Speed Confirmatory Research, ICER Says

Biogen, the manufacturer of the controversial drug for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) aducanumab (Aduhelm) needs to cut its $56,000 annual cost and speed the pace of research to determine whether the medication actually keeps the disease at bay. These are among the key recommendations of a report released today by the...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Lilly-Incyte’s baricitinib lowers mortality in Phase III Covid-19 trial

Eli Lilly and Incyte have reported new data from the Phase III COV-BARRIER sub-study, where baricitinib lowered mortality risk in Covid-19 patients receiving mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). Discovered by Incyte and licenced to Lilly, baricitinib is an oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor. In November last year, the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Readout, Moderna Slips Despite Q2 Beat, Bayer To Buy Vividion For Up To $2B, GlycoMimetics Gets New CEO

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 4) Absci, CORP (NASDAQ: ABSI) (IPOed July 22) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) BeyondSpring Inc....
Businesspulse2.com

Why Qualcomm (QCOM) Is Offering $4.6 Billion For Veoneer (VNE)

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) announced it submitted an offer to buy Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) for $37 per share in a deal valued at $4.6 billion. These are the details. Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) announced it submitted an offer to buy Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) for $37 per share in a deal valued at $4.6 billion in an all-cash transaction. The offer was approved by Qualcomm’s Board of Directors, does not require Qualcomm stockholder approval, and has no financing conditions.
Businesspulse2.com

Why Marvell (MRVL) Is Buying Innovium For $1.1 Billion

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) recently announced it is buying Innovium in a $1.1 billion deal. These are the details. Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, and Innovium, a leading provider of networking solutions for cloud and edge data centers, announced recently a definitive agreement under which Marvell will acquire Innovium in an all-stock transaction. Marvell is known for having an extensive portfolio of Ethernet switch semiconductor solutions with a strong and growing position in the enterprise and carrier segments it services with a broad portfolio of feature-rich products.
Cancerpharmaceutical-technology.com

Roche secures FDA priority review for Tecentriq in lung cancer indication

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review for Roche’s monoclonal antibody, Tecentriq (atezolizumab), as adjuvant therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The agency accepted the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for the drug’s use in NSCLC patients with PD-L1 ≥1%-expressing tumours after surgery and platinum-based...
Industrytechstartups.com

Moderna received 300,000 reports of side effects after vaccinations in just 3-month period (higher than reported in CDC VAERS); internal report shows

While all eyes have been on the side effect reported in the CDC VAERS system data, Moderna received 300,000 reports of side effects after vaccinations over a three-month period following the launch of its shot, according to an internal report from a company that helps Moderna manage the reports, which was first shared by New York Times report Alex Berenson.
Real EstatePosted by
BGR.com

A fourth stimulus check up to $2,000 is coming if you live in one of these 4 states

In real estate, the three-word mantra that often makes the difference between success and failure is location, location, location. The same can also be said for what’s happening in the US right now when it comes to the inevitability (or not) of more stimulus checks, and where they’re being sent. Things are stalled at the moment at the federal level, in terms of a fourth round of payments. The third wave of checks, for $1,400, is still making its way to recipients. And stimulus checks in the form of child tax credit payments have also begun. All of which is to...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...

