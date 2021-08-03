HJLI Stock Price Increases Over 35% Pre-Market: Why It Happened
The stock price of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HJLI) increased by over 35% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HJLI) – a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health – increased by over 35% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Hancock Jaffe Laboratories announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device Designation status to the VenoValve, the Company’s lead product, which is currently set to begin its U.S. pivotal trial. And the FDA’s Breakthrough Devices Program was established to enable priority review for devices that provide more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions.pulse2.com
Comments / 0