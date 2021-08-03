FI Stock Price Increases Over 10% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.