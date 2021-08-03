FI Stock Price Increases Over 10% Pre-Market: Why It Happened
The stock price of Franks International NV (NYSE: FI) increased by over 10% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Franks International NV (NYSE: FI) – a global oil services company that provides a broad and comprehensive range of highly engineered tubular running services, tubular fabrication, and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells – increased by over 10% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company’s second quarter.pulse2.com
Comments / 0